The German and British authorities have agreed to work together on the Alexei Navalny case to bring Russia to justice for what happened. British diplomats announced this after a bilateral conference of foreign ministries, Reuters reports.

The British side said in a statement that British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab came to an agreement with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. They agreed that any use of a Novichok group’s poisonous substance is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and therefore is an international issue.

“They agreed to work in close cooperation and to include the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the work in order to get Russia to comply with its international obligations,” the agency quotes the text of the document.

Earlier on September 4, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Russian state to fully disclose the details of the Novichok program and to cooperate with the OPCW in an investigation into the incident.

On September 2, the German authorities, citing military toxicologists, said that Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. Russian experts believe that this is unlikely: if such a substance had been used, Navalny’s fellow travelers would have suffered.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. On the first two days, he was assisted by doctors at a local hospital. On August 22, he was transported to a clinic in Berlin.