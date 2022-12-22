Germany | An employee of the German intelligence service has been arrested, suspected of spying for Russia

No details were given about the man’s work in the intelligence service or the damage he may have caused, so that the information does not jeopardize the ongoing investigations.

Germany’s An employee of the foreign intelligence service BND has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, says, among other things, a German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The suspected man was arrested on Wednesday and brought to court on Thursday. The employee was remanded in custody on Thursday afternoon.

No details were given about the man’s work at the BND or the damage he may have caused, so that the information does not jeopardize the ongoing investigations. The BND learned of the suspected treason along with its own intelligence work, after which the federal prosecutor began to investigate the case.

“When dealing with Russia, we have to take into account its ruthlessness and propensity for violence”, the head of the BND Bruno Kahl comment on the case.

For a guest spying for power in Germany leads to at least one year in prison, and in the most serious cases it can result in a life sentence.

In Germany, the last time an employee of the intelligence service was suspected of espionage was in 2014. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

in Sweden the security police Säpo arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in November. The other is suspected of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and aggravated illegal intelligence activities against a foreign state.

Already earlier in Sweden, two brothers were arrested, who are suspected of spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for 10 years. The prosecutor demands one with a life sentence, the other with a 12-year prison sentence.