Wednesday, August 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | An attempt was made to destroy a memorial to LGBT victims of the Nazis in Berlin

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Germany | An attempt was made to destroy a memorial to LGBT victims of the Nazis in Berlin

Over the weekend, a memorial to the deported Jews was also set on fire in Berlin.

of Berlin in the center, a man vandalized the monument to LGBT victims of the Nazis over the weekend, Berlin police told news agency AFP.

According to the police, a man threw a burning object at the monument to sexual and gender minorities early on Saturday, but failed to set it on fire.

In addition, the man attached homophobic leaflets containing quotations from the Bible to the monument.

The guard alerted the police, but the suspect managed to escape. A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident, the police say

in the Tiergarten park the memorial commemorates the LGBT people persecuted by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. The memorial is a cube made of concrete, in which a video of two men kissing can be seen through a recessed window.

Nazi Germany is estimated to have sent between 5,000 and 15,000 LGBT people to concentration camps, along with Jews, political opponents, Roma, Jehovah’s Witnesses and other unwanted groups of people.

See also  Money | Drastic savings threaten sports - the operations of many organizations can be paralyzed

The police said last week that the memorial to the deported Jews of Berlin was also targeted by arson. A man set fire to a box of books about Nazism that was part of a memorial dedicated to the deported Jews of Berlin.

#Germany #attempt #destroy #memorial #LGBT #victims #Nazis #Berlin

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Here America – What did Fernando Villavicencio’s investigations reveal about Rafael Correa?

Here America - What did Fernando Villavicencio's investigations reveal about Rafael Correa?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result