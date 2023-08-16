Germany | An attempt was made to destroy a memorial to LGBT victims of the Nazis in Berlin

Over the weekend, a memorial to the deported Jews was also set on fire in Berlin.

of Berlin in the center, a man vandalized the monument to LGBT victims of the Nazis over the weekend, Berlin police told news agency AFP.

According to the police, a man threw a burning object at the monument to sexual and gender minorities early on Saturday, but failed to set it on fire.

In addition, the man attached homophobic leaflets containing quotations from the Bible to the monument.

The guard alerted the police, but the suspect managed to escape. A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident, the police say

in the Tiergarten park the memorial commemorates the LGBT people persecuted by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. The memorial is a cube made of concrete, in which a video of two men kissing can be seen through a recessed window.

Nazi Germany is estimated to have sent between 5,000 and 15,000 LGBT people to concentration camps, along with Jews, political opponents, Roma, Jehovah’s Witnesses and other unwanted groups of people.

The police said last week that the memorial to the deported Jews of Berlin was also targeted by arson. A man set fire to a box of books about Nazism that was part of a memorial dedicated to the deported Jews of Berlin.