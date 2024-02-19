Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Germany | American man pushed two women into a ravine at a popular tourist destination: admits murder and rape

February 19, 2024
in World Europe
The man had lured two tourists to a remote location, where he raped one and pushed both down into a ravine. One of the women survived the fall.

American man admits to murder and rape last summer at a popular tourist destination in Germany. The man's trial began on Monday in Kempten, Bavaria.

They talk about the trial, among other things AP news office and CBS News.

Suspected murder happened in June In Bavaria in southern Germany near Neuschwanstein Castle. The castle is one of Germany's most popular attractions, and it was the inspiration for a Disney movie, among other things Sleeping Beauty to the appearing fairytale castle.

At the time, the 30-year-old man met two American tourists, both women, near the Marienbrücke bridge, which overlooks the castle. According to the prosecutor, the man had led the women from the hiking trail to a side path, apparently under the pretext that he would help the women to the bridge. According to the court, the man had pushed a 21-year-old woman to the ground in a remote location and tried to undress her.

A 22-year-old woman had missed a man pushing her down a steep slope. The woman fell about 50 meters and suffered serious injuries, but survived.

According to the prosecutor, the man had then continued to abuse the 21-year-old woman, strangled her with a belt and raped her. The hikers who happened to be there made the man stop the act and push the 21-year-old unconscious woman down the slope as well. The woman later died of her injuries in hospital.

The man is accused of murder, rape, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. According to newspaper reports, the man has admitted his guilt.

A man can be sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany. The trial is scheduled to continue until mid-March.

“The accused has committed an incomprehensible act”, the man's lawyer Philip Mueller said according to the media. According to Mueller, the man had acted “spontaneously” and was “deeply ashamed” of his act.

The man had fled the scene after the act, but the police caught him quite soon. An American tourist who witnessed the arrest said in June For CBS Newsthat the man's face and neck were full of “deep, red scratches”.

The accused Michigan man (back in blue shirt) covered his face during his arraignment Monday. In front, the man's lawyers Philip Mueller (left) and Alexander Stevens. Picture: AYHAN UYANIK / Reuters

