Germany, massacre in Hamburg. Terrible church shooting. The details

Massacre in a church Of Jehovah’s Witnesses to Hamburg in Germany. A shooting occurred Thursday night, around 9 p.m., inside a Kingdom Hall during one celebration. According to the reconstructions, a man fired several shots and several people, at least seven according to the media, they stayed killed and 8 more wounds. Between dead – explains the Police – there is also the bomber. The Hamburg law enforcement agencies also intervened on the spot with the help of special departments. A police spokesman specified that, at the moment, “there are no indications that there are people on the run“. But the authorities still called on i citizens not to go out of home.

In addition to six victims ascertained in the massacre in a temple of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg was allegedly found by the police at upper floor a seventh bodywhich may belong to the bomber (or one of the bombers). This was reported by Bild, citing sources from the Hamburg police. According to the first reports, around 21 one or more armed persons would have opened fire in the church located in the neighborhood Alsterdorf then run away. The police, who intervened with many vehicles and men, set up a cordoned-off security perimeter but above all invited the inhabitants of the city not to leave their homes, establishing the state of maximum alert.

