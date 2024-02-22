updateMore and more countries support Mark Rutte's intention to become NATO's chief executive. In addition to the US and France, German Chancellor Scholz also wants Rutte as NATO chief. A spokesperson for the German government confirmed this, according to the Reuters news agency. If Rutte receives sufficient support, he would succeed Jens Stoltenberg as secretary general of the military alliance.
