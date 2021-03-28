The head of the Office of the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Helge Braun said that the next new mutation COVID-19 may be immune to existing vaccines against the virus. This is reported by Bild am Sonntag.

“If, in parallel with vaccination, the number of infections rises again quickly, the risk increases that the next mutation of the virus will become immune to the vaccine. Then we would be left empty-handed. We would need new vaccines, vaccinations would have to start over, ”he said.

Brown emphasized that such a scenario should be avoided “at all costs.” According to him, Germany is now experiencing “the most acute phase” and the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic may be worse than the second.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking about the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, said that she sees the light at the end of the tunnel. She stressed that in the current situation, criticism alone cannot achieve anything, it is necessary to act. The German leader urged people to be optimistic and resilient. “It will take several months, but the light is already visible at the end of the tunnel. We will defeat the virus, ”the politician said.