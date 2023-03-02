German Foreign Minister Burbock announced the right of Ukraine to include a condition on Crimea in the peace agreement

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Ukraine needs to decide for itself whether a mandatory condition on Crimea should be included in the peace agreement. She spoke about this on the air of the TV channel ARD.

Burbock noted that “Ukraine also owns Crimea,” against which Russia was sanctioned in 2014. She declared the right of Kyiv to include a condition on the peninsula in the peace agreement and allowed the return of this territory to Ukraine.

And the Ukrainian President [Владимир Зеленский] says Crimea belongs to Ukraine. And in the end, we support Ukraine in its rights to self-defense, but this is the territory of Ukraine,” the minister stressed.

Burbock added that Kyiv should decide on its own under what conditions a peace agreement with Russia can be concluded. “Because this is her country, and neither the German Foreign Minister nor the Federal Chancellor will tell her what to do with her country,” she concluded.

Earlier, Burbock answered a question about the debate over the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine. According to her, there is no such discussion in Germany.