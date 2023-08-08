Deputy Faber: Germany will reprogram Taurus missiles if they are delivered to Kyiv

German specialists can reprogram Taurus missiles if the FRG decides to supply them to Kyiv, declared Tagesspiegel, Bundestag member Markus Faber.

He assumed that the rockets in Germany would be programmed to be used in limited areas. “The geodata of Taurus cruise missiles can be programmed in such a way that they can only be used in a certain area,” he admitted.

As the expert noted, the Luftwaffe is armed with 600 missiles of this type, but only 150 of them are in working order. The MP suggested that the remaining 450 can be restored for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

Earlier it was reported that the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuri Ignat, asked the German authorities to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles.