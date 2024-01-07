Germany is ready to allow Britain to continue supplying Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock announced this on January 7, reports Reuters.

“We do not see the German government opposing the British proposal to increase the number of [поставок] Eurofighters for Saudi Arabia,” she said during a visit to Israel.

Berbock noted that Riyadh contributes to security in the region by intercepting missiles launched by the Houthis towards Israel. Thus, she added, Saudi Arabia needed to use Eurofihter for its protection.

As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, Yemen's Houthis have begun attacking ships in the Red Sea that they say are affiliated with Israel. The first report of such an attack appeared on December 3 on the UKMTO website. It was reported that on the Yemeni side, UAV activity and a possible explosion were noted in the vicinity of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. On the same day, the US Navy destroyer USS Carney was attacked by drones and missiles fired from Yemen.

Later, on December 19, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the start of Operation Guardian of Prosperity in the Red Sea, carried out by the forces of the United States of America and a number of other states. On the same day, Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the political council of the Houthi Ansar Allah movement, said that ships from countries that joined the United States coalition to protect the Red Sea would be attacked.

On December 20, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell announced that EU countries would join the US operation.

On December 25, the New York Times wrote that Saudi Arabia is not interested in joining the states that have begun the fight against the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea. According to the publication, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is not interested in being drawn into this conflict.