A 24-hour strike at seven German airports on Friday will affect nearly 300,000 passengers as union workers insist on their demands for higher wages.
“The lounges are empty this morning,” said a spokesman for the airport in Hamburg, adding that very few of the 32,000 passengers were at the airport.
Some 295,000 passengers were affected by the cancellation of approximately 2,340 flights at the airports of Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart, according to the airport association ADF.
“When we look at the airport lounges this morning, it reminds us of the worst days of the coronavirus,” Ralf Bissell of the ADF union told Bavarian Broadcasting Broadcasting Corporation.
The strike coincides with the fifty-ninth Munich Security Conference.
