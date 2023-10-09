Germany | Air traffic has restarted at Hamburg Airport

Air traffic was temporarily suspended due to the threat of an attack.

Hamburg airport traffic in Germany was suspended on Monday due to an attack threat, an airport spokesman told the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA). Saksalaislehti reported on the matter Süddeutsche Zeitung and Reuters news agency.

Departures and arrivals were suspended at 13:40 Finnish time.

After three in the afternoon, Reuters reported that traffic at the airport had restarted.

I threaten caused by a plane flying from Iran’s capital Tehran to Hamburg. The plane landed in Hamburg at 13:20. Its passengers and personnel left the plane and were taken to an isolated area for a security check.

The German Federal Police told DPA that they received an e-mail this morning threatening to attack the plane. The police said that the threat is taken very seriously, but did not reveal the background of the incident.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz and the President of France Emmanuel Macron met in Hamburg on Monday. The most important ministers of Germany and France will participate in the meeting.