Germany agreed with Poland on patrolling Polish airspace by Eurofighter fighters of the German Air Force, as well as the deployment of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) Patriot. This was stated by German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht on Monday, November 21.

“Poland is our friend, ally and, as a neighbor of Ukraine, is not especially protected. Together with my Polish colleague Mariusz Blaszczak, we agreed to send Patriot missile systems to Poland and support the protection of Polish airspace with the help of Eurofighter fighters, ”Lambrecht quoted the Twitter account of the German Defense Ministry as saying.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Poland had accepted Germany’s offer to host additional batteries of US Patriot air defense systems in the country.

The day before, Lambrecht, in an interview with the Rheinische Post, said that the incident with the fall of missiles in Poland showed serious “gaps” in the European air defense system. In addition, she added that the German authorities recommended Eurofighter fighters and Patriot air defense systems to Poland to protect the sky.

On November 15, Polish media disseminated information about the hit of one or two missiles in a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine. Two people died. The Polish military called the incident an accident.

Kyiv blamed Russia for the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry called speculation about Russia’s likely attitude to the fall of missiles a provocation, pointing out that the country’s armed forces did not strike targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also reported that images of rocket fragments found in Poland were identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Later, on November 16, US President Joe Biden notified NATO and G7 partners that the explosion in Poland was the result of Ukrainian air defense.