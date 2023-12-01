Horst Hrubesch left no doubt about his intentions from the start. A few hours after the 72-year-old’s return to the German Football Association (DFB) was confirmed at the beginning of October, he announced, with his typical attitude, that if necessary he would “run to France” next year to join the team whose supervision he had once again agreed to see play at the Olympics in Paris.

It is not yet clear whether the German women’s team will actually be able to take part in the Summer Games on the Seine – but on the long distance that has to be covered in order to earn permission to participate, they successfully completed an important intermediate stage on Friday evening: The The likelihood that Hrubesch will be able to experience the Olympics up close (and become the national coach) has become significantly greater. In Rostock, the players he coached won 3-0 against Denmark in the Nations League. The goals were scored by Alexandra Popp (14th minute), Marina Hegering (26th) and Klara Bühl (90th + 3).

This meant that on Friday evening they drew level on points (twelve each) with their opponents, who had been ahead 2-0 in the first leg. The Germans moved into first place in the ranking due to more goals scored in a direct comparison.

Only the group winner qualifies for the four-nation tournament at the end of February, where two Olympic entry tickets can be won. Hrubesch’s ensemble now has its luck in its own hands again. Finally, the Germans travel to Wales at the bottom of the table this Tuesday, while the Danes await Iceland at home.

Germany, last year’s European Championship runners-up, who were completely out of step at the World Cup in Australia, were bursting with energy from the kick-off. With temperatures hovering around freezing point, the Germans fought courageously in the duels on the slippery grass, with remnants of snow on the edges as evidence of the onset of winter in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.







In order to keep order defensively, Hrubesch had called up former Frankfurt player Sjoeke Nüsken as a replacement for the ailing Lena Oberdorf (back injury). The 22-year-old, who is now strengthening Chelsea FC in the English league, contributed to a start that boosted self-confidence with her speed of action. Nüsken won the ball in his own half, which landed at high speed via Sara Däbritz and Bühl on the left wing to Sarai Linder. The Hoffenheim player looked for and found Popp in the middle of the storm with her cross, who made it 1-0 with a header (14th minute).



Bühl against Kühl: Germany's goalscorer to make it 3-0 runs away from her Danish opponent.

Using both flanks, with Svenja Huth doing most of the build-up work on the right, Hrubesch’s team repeatedly pushed into the back of the Danish defense and thus caused uncertainty. A corner kick taken by Munich’s Klara Bühl initiated the next direct hit in the 26th minute: central defender Hegering made the most of the free space at the penalty spot and pushed the ball into the corner with her forehead to make it 2-0. This equalized the first leg result.

The Germans also didn’t lack defensive power in front of 19,180 spectators in the sold-out arena: goalkeeper Merle Frohms fended off a powerful long-range shot from Amalie Vangsgaard while diving (33′), and later she made an equally impressive save from Frederikke Thogersen (63′).







In the first half, the German team as a collective delivered their most impressive performance since the European Championship final around 16 months ago. And after the break, when Leverkusen’s Elisa Senß made her DFB debut at the age of 26 and replaced Däbritz in midfield, she and her colleagues maintained their energetic approach.

Sydney Lohmann missed the goal by just centimeters in a long-range attempt (50′) and was also denied twice by keeper Lene Christensen (85′, 90′), while Nüsken put the ball on the post (75′). Bühl crowned the victory with a shot to make it 3-0 (90th + 3), which significantly improved the prospects: the German football women have not been this close to achieving a goal they had set for themselves in a long time.