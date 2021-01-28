Germany will not provide additional data in response to a new request from the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation on the incident with Alexei Navalny. In a letter sent on January 21, the department calls on the German side to return to the execution of previously sent Russian requests for legal assistance in full. The Ministry of Justice of the FRG confirmed the receipt of the letter to Izvestia, but stressed that Moscow has all the necessary evidence to initiate a criminal case.

“The responses to Russia’s requests for mutual legal assistance were provided as fully as the European Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance and German legislation allow,” a spokesman for the German department told Izvestia.

Johan Zaathof, coordinator of inter-public cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership countries from Germany, said in an interview with Izvestia that the German side adheres to an unchanging position: it was an attempt with the use of chemical weapons and all the necessary evidence is in Russia.

The blogger’s condition deteriorated sharply on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane made an emergency landing. Alexey Navalny was taken to the Omsk emergency hospital No. 1, where he was given a preliminary diagnosis of metabolic disorders. Deputy chief physician Anatoly Kalinichenko reported that it was not possible to find traces of any poisons in the patient’s analyzes. The conclusion about the alleged poisoning with a warhead was first made already in Germany, where the Russian was delivered on August 22.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also emphasized that the Russian Federation had not received a medical report on the poisoning of a Russian with a nerve agent.

More details in the exclusive material of Izvestia:

Shit-hidden: Germany again refused to provide data on the Navalny case