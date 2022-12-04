Germany | AFP: Germany worried about ‘delays and additional costs’ in F35 fighter jet deals

Sunday, December 4, 2022
December 4, 2022
In March, Germany announced that it would buy 35 F35 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin of the United States to replace its aging Tornado fighters.

Germany’s the Ministry of Defense has serious concerns about the country’s F35 fighter jet purchases, which are part of the modernization of the German armed forces. Because of this, an emergency meeting will be held at the Ministry of Defense on Monday.

This is reported by the news agency AFP, which learned about it from its sources in the parliament.

The Ministry of Defense is concerned about the “delays and additional costs” related to deals worth nearly ten billion euros. There is uncertainty, for example, about whether the necessary changes will be made to the Büchel Air Base before the fighters are delivered.

