German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday that he is willing to negotiate the purchase of Russian vaccine Sputnik V against COVID.

Spahn specified that the eventual deliveries of the Russian vaccine would be made once the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued the corresponding authorization, according to the station WDR.

In addition to his announcement about the Russian vaccine, Spahn was also in favor of applying a stricter confinement in the country.

The Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V. Photo: AFP

The minister added that the tightening that supports the measures against the spread of the pandemic would be lifted once lower numbers of new infections were registered again.

Spahn explained that Russia “must supply data” leading to the approval of the Sputnik vaccine by the EMA.

The minister added that he explained to his counterparts in the European Union (EU), in their meeting on Wednesday, that Berlin is willing to speak “bilaterally” with Russia.

.However, he specified that Moscow should first specify how much Sputnik could be supplied.

Spahn indicated that, in order for the Russian vaccine to influence the development of the vaccination campaign in Germany, Sputnik deliveries would have to occur “in the next two to four or five months” and declared that it expects from Russia binding commitments on what quantities could reach Germany.

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel. Photo: AFP

Spahn’s remarks come after the German state of Bavaria announced on Wednesday that it will sign a pre-agreement to buy 2.5 million doses of the Russian vaccine, also conditional on the European authorities approving its use.

The Prime Minister of the “Land”, Markus Söder, indicated that there has already been a “pre-negotiation” with the Russian authorities to receive these supplies, which are subject to the decisions of the EMA.

“It is an option, I insist. It is subject to that authorization,” explained Söder, leader of the Bavarian Social Christian Union, a party twinned with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Debate over restrictions

Minister Spahn’s position on the tightening of restrictions in Germany comes after a federal government spokeswoman revealed on Wednesday that Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favor of more stringent measures on a temporary basis.

The spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, specified that Merkel defends a new closure of German public life, of short duration but with unitary standards of action for the entire country.

This Thursday a decrease in new infections to 20,407 new cases with coronavirus in the last 24 hours – almost 4,000 less than a week ago – and 306 fatalities – compared to 201 last Thursday.

In the country as a whole, the cumulative incidence in seven days fell to 105.7 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 110.1 yesterday and 134.2 a week ago.

With information from EFE