AfD deputy leader Beatrix von Storch was attacked at a public event in the western city of Daun at which around 100 people had peacefully protested. The politician was smeared in feces by a man who asked her to pose for a picture of her together. “It was disgusting,” she complained in an interview with the German news agency ‘Dpa’. The assailant was immediately arrested by the police and is now under investigation.
