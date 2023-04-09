The Berlin announcement is a follow-up to the arrest of Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the “Wall Street Journal” in Moscow

The German government announced this week that travel to Russia is advised against. Berlin fears that for the safety of its citizens on Russian soil after Vladimir Putin’s management arrested a journalist from the Wall Street Journal. The information is from the North American newspaper.

“There is a danger that also German citizens and people with dual German-Russian citizenship could be arbitrarily detained”said the chancellery, referring to the arrest of Evan Gershkovich, confirmed on March 30 by Moscow.

The journalist, arrested in Ekaterinburg and later arrested in the capital, was formally charged by the FSB (Federal Security Service) and indicted for “espionage”. The agency stated that the “illegal activities” of the North American were frustrated. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Despite the war with Ukraine virtually suspending German civilian travel to Russian cities, Germany has many citizens with dual nationality and trade agreements with Putin’s nation, keeping traffic between countries, mainly businessmen, going.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger, in a meeting with members of the German media, said that Moscow has subjective laws that allow the country to apply censorship to press professionals. He warned of the risks of reporting in loco in Russia.

“We take this very, very seriously and we are also in very, very close contact with the editors who have correspondents in Russia”declared the spokesperson.

UNDERSTAND

Russia’s FSB confirmed on March 30 the arrest of 31-year-old reporter and Moscow correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich was accredited by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work in the country. The journalist has been living in Moscow for 6 years. However, the Russian body’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters that the reporter was using his credentials to “activities that have nothing to do with journalism”.

At a hearing, the Lefortovsky District Court had decided to keep Gershkovich in custody pending investigations. O Wall Street Journal denied the spying allegations. He also said that “seeks immediate release” of the reliable and dedicated reporter. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”

This was the first time a US correspondent had been detained on espionage charges since the Cold War. In September 1986, Nicholas Daniloff, Moscow correspondent for the US News and World Reportwas arrested by the KGB –the predecessor of the FSB– and released without charge 20 days later in exchange for a Russian prisoner.

The day after Gershkovich’s arrest, on March 31, US President Joe Biden asked for Russia to release the reporter. In addition to Biden, on Monday (April 2), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called for Gershkovich’s release.

Blinken classified Gershkovich’s arrest as “unacceptable”. He said he asked for the release of the journalist and Paul Whelan – accused of spying and detained in Russia since 2018.