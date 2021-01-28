The German Permanent Commission for Vaccination (Stiko) has doubts about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in elderly people and advises that it only be inoculated in people under 65 years of age, which further exacerbates the shortage of doses to immunize the population most threatened by the pandemic. According to an opinion made public this Thursday by the “Stiko”, an agency dependent on the virological Robert KMoch Institute (RKI), “there is currently insufficient data” to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine company based in the English town of Cambridge. “If this limitation is not taken into account, this vaccine is considered equally adequate,” said the experts of the German commission, which advises that it be inoculated only in people between 18 and 64 years of age, compared to developed by BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna, suitable for all adults.

The AstraZeneca vaccine does not yet have the permission of the health authorities of the European Union to be applied in the population of the member countries, but it is scheduled to be authorized this Friday. The limitations posed by the “Stiko” will make the use of this vaccine a priority in Germany among health personnel on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, which is also among those with the most urgent immunization. Once this group is completed, those over 60 would be vaccinated with this product instead of those over 80 years of age, although the latter are the ones with the highest mortality rates if they are infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

According to the partial evaluation of their tests published by AstraZeneca in the scientific journal The Lancet in early December 2020 with 11,636 volunteers, between 60% and 90% were immunized depending on the vaccination system. However, most of the people who participated in the experiment were 55 years or older. Only a small group of 8% comprised people aged 56 to 69 and an even smaller group, 4%, were over 70 years old. The questionable effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in seniors adds to production problems for the UK-based drugmaker. The announcement that it would not be able to meet supply forecasts has led to a controversy with the European Union that is pending resolution.