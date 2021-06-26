Germany plans to completely abandon carbon sources of energy and switch to hydrogen by 2045. Therefore, Ukraine needs to think about the export of hydrogen, not gas – this advice was given by the German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldgusen in an interview with the Mirror of the Week.

She noted that gas is a temporary phenomenon. “Ukraine will now and in the future fight against Nord Stream 2, but at the same time it is necessary to think about its very broad opportunities in other areas. Including about hydrogen and its transit to Europe, ”Feldgusen said.

According to her, the current gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine can be used for the transit of hydrogen, but not more than 25 percent. At the same time, the ambassador added that gas supplies through Ukraine will continue in the future. “I think this will be one condition for the launch of Nord Stream 2,” Feldguzen added.

Earlier, the head of the company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Yuriy Vitrenko called the condition for the country’s energy independence. In his opinion, Ukraine needs to increase its own gas production in the country by five billion cubic meters per year (up to 25 billion).