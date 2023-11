German Chancellor Olaf Scholz | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this Tuesday (7) a new set of measures that aim to reduce the number of immigrants requesting asylum in the country, marking a significant change in relation to the lighter immigration policy that was adopted during the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel (2005-2021).

The new guidelines include making it easier to deport immigrants, which would make Germany a “less attractive” destination for those seeking refuge in Europe. The new, stricter immigration policy was announced following a meeting between Scholz and the heads of the 16 German states in the country’s capital, Berlin.

Scholz sought support from state leaders to implement the new measures, given local authorities’ growing concerns about straining public coffers and infrastructure.

The German government also announced an initiative to support states and municipalities in the face of the refugee challenge. From 2024 onwards, additional funding of 7,500 euros (R$39,000) per refugee received will be allocated to these locations. In addition, an emergency advance payment of 1.75 billion euros (R$9.1 billion) will also be made in the first half of 2024 to states and municipalities, aiming to alleviate the financial pressures caused by immigration on local governments.

In return, authorities plan to save around 1 billion euros (R$5.3 billion) by implementing cuts to benefits for asylum seekers.

Scholz described the new immigration policy as a “historic moment” and emphasized that the shared goal with states is to “repel irregular immigration.” The measures reflect a broader trend in the European Union, which seeks to overhaul asylum and immigration rules to combat irregular immigration across the bloc.