Adidas has withdrawn shirt no. from sale. 44 of the German national football team because the font used was reminiscent of the Nazi SS logo. It has announced at the Bild the spokesperson of the German sports brand, Oliver Bruggen.

“The DFB (the German Football Association, ed.) and its partner 11teamsports are responsible for designing the names and numbers,” however, Bruggen clarified. “We have blocked the customization of shirts in our online store. People from around 100 countries work for Adidas, our company is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion and we actively fight against xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in all its forms. Any attempt to promote divisive or exclusionary views is not part of our values ​​as a brand and we firmly reject any suggestion that this was our intention. Our company is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion.”

Adidas' move is only the latest chapter in an increasingly complicated relationship with the German national team, after the decision of the German Football Federation to rely on the American Nike as technical sponsor, a choice which has provoked several controversies, including political ones, in view of the Europeans this summer.