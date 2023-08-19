Focus: NATO statement on Ukraine speaks of the West’s desire to put pressure on Kyiv

The words of NATO representative Stian Jensen about territorial concessions from Ukraine speak of the desire of the West to put pressure on Kyiv. The reviewer told about this article Focus Ulrich Reitz.

“On purpose or thoughtlessly, no one will know. In any case, the Ukrainians were furious and shortly thereafter Jensen made a diplomatic withdrawal.

According to Reitz, this idea was not accidental and later became the subject of discussion. According to the journalist, “perhaps this was the meaning of what was happening.”

“Because this idea, voiced publicly, puts pressure on Ukrainians,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised Ukraine support until its victory in the military conflict. At the same time, speaking about the advancement of the Ukrainian army, the Secretary General noted that it is steadily advancing, although “the situation remains extremely uncertain.”

In turn, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Dmitry Kuleba, said earlier that Ukraine will need NATO weapons until Kyiv wins the conflict.