Kruger: US intelligence agents tried to interfere with the construction of Nord Stream 2

Several years ago, US intelligence agents tried to interfere with the construction of Nord Stream 2. This was stated by Thomas Kruger, chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) faction in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern parliament, citing testimony from unnamed witnesses. The statement was published on the official website regional branch of the party.

“Both witnesses testified today that US intelligence officials actively advocated for environmental associations in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to prevent the construction of Nord Stream 2 and offered their support,” the report said.

Kruger emphasized that the American agent also met with the witness on the spot and justified his mission, including the interests of the United States. “This makes it clear: during the administration [бывшего президента США Дональда] “The Trump administration used secret service resources to directly oppose Nord Stream 2 in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in order to ensure that its interests are upheld,” he noted.

Earlier, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was called as a witness in the investigation into the activities of the fund to support the construction of Nord Stream 2. The commission made this decision during a closed meeting on Friday, June 28.