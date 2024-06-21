Bild journalist Ronzheimer said that Russia was involved in the fire at the Diehl plant

Deputy editor-in-chief of the German tabloid Bild Paul Ronzheimer announced Russia’s involvement in the fire at the Berlin defense plant Diehl. With a corresponding statement he spoke on social network X.

According to the journalist, “foreign intelligence” learned about Moscow’s involvement in the incident and shared information with German services. “Exclusive: the Russian state may be responsible for the fire (at the enterprise – approx. “Tapes.ru”) of the German arms concern Diehl,” he said.

A fire at a defense plant in Berlin, where air defense systems are produced, occurred on May 3. Inside was a large amount of dangerous chemicals, due to which part of the German capital was covered in toxic smoke.