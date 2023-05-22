Russian Ambassador Nechaev: Germany hides inconvenient facts about explosions at Nord Stream

Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechaev said that Germany continues to ignore Moscow’s requests for data from the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions, accusing the country’s authorities of trying to hide inconvenient facts, report “News”.

According to him, the German Prosecutor General’s Office claims that the investigation into the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines is ongoing, but is in no hurry to publish any information on this issue. He stressed that Berlin should be one of the most interested parties in understanding what happened, but at the same time, theories continue to circulate that the German authorities may have known in advance about the preparation of the explosions.

“However, it seems that here [в Германии] more interested in hiding uncomfortable facts,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Süeddeutsche Zeitung reported that two citizens of Ukraine may be involved in explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.