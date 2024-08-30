Germany | A woman is suspected of stabbing five people on a bus in Germany

Germany|Three passengers were seriously injured. According to the police, there are no indications of terrorism in the case.

A woman suspected of stabbing at least five people on a bus in Germany. German media reported on the matter, among others Der Spiegel and Bild.

The bus is said to have been on its way to a city festival in the city of Siegen shortly before 8pm local time, when the suspect started stabbing passengers at random.

According to media reports, three of the victims were seriously injured. There were at least 40 passengers in the bus.

According to the Dortmund police, there are no indications of terrorism in the case. The woman has been arrested.

According to information from Der Spiegel and Bild, the woman suspected of the acts is German.

