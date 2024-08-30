Friday, August 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | A woman is suspected of stabbing five people on a bus in Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Germany | A woman is suspected of stabbing five people on a bus in Germany
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Three passengers were seriously injured. According to the police, there are no indications of terrorism in the case.

A woman suspected of stabbing at least five people on a bus in Germany. German media reported on the matter, among others Der Spiegel and Bild.

The bus is said to have been on its way to a city festival in the city of Siegen shortly before 8pm local time, when the suspect started stabbing passengers at random.

According to media reports, three of the victims were seriously injured. There were at least 40 passengers in the bus.

According to the Dortmund police, there are no indications of terrorism in the case. The woman has been arrested.

According to information from Der Spiegel and Bild, the woman suspected of the acts is German.

The news is updated.

#Germany #woman #suspected #stabbing #people #bus #Germany

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Municipal government wins award given by the magazine Alcaldes de México

Municipal government wins award given by the magazine Alcaldes de México

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]