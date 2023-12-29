Germany, a truck hits pedestrians: mother and daughter die. 3 injured

Accident a Passauin Lower Bavaria, where a truck driver lost control of his vehicle in a pedestrian area and hit a group of people. A 37 year old woman and 11 year old daughter they remained killedwhile the 9-year-old son is hospitalized in serious condition together with two women aged 70 and 45.

According to what the German newspaper Faz reports, the 63 year old truck driver was making a delivery trip when, to avoid a stopped bus it is fended up on a sidewalk and then against a wall. Several rescue helicopters landed on the Schanzlbrucke, a multi-lane bridge, to transport the injured to clinics.

“It was a road accident,” reports a police spokesperson. Version also confirmed by the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann: “So far there is no evidence of an act motivated by political reasons.”

