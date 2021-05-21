Germany A Syrian man was sentenced to life imprisonment after stabbing a homosexual in Germany

A 55-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in the attack died at the hospital. Another 53-year-old man survived but was seriously wounded.

Syrian the jihadist received a life sentence on Friday after stabbing a German tourist to death and injuring a stabbed partner last October, according to AFP news agency. It was a homophobic attack that took place in Dresden, Germany.

German media has, according to AFP, described the stabbing as the country’s first deadly Islamist attack targeting homosexuals.

21-year-old the perpetrator was convicted of murder in the Dresden Regional Court. The Syrian man was also found guilty of attempted murder and causing bodily harm.

He attacked the male couple on October 4, 2020. The couple walked down the street, holding each other by the hand as a stabber attacked them from behind. The knife used a 21-centimeter blade as a weapon.

Another of the victims, a 55-year-old man, died of his injuries at the hospital. Another 53-year-old man survived but was seriously injured.

Court according to the settlement, the act was considered very serious and the man’s guilt clear, which means that the perpetrator is unlikely to be released prematurely.

Judge of the case Hans Schlueter-Staats said the attacker was motivated by “radical Islamist views”.

“He wanted to punish both of them with death,” Schlueter-Staats said.

German authorities have been criticized for the way they communicate the attack. Authorities did not initially state publicly that the victims were homosexual.

The attacker’s defense pleaded guilty, but sought to obtain a shorter sentence for the attacker by appealing to his young age. The attacker was arrested on DNA evidence on October 20, 2020. A large knife was found in his backpack at the time.

A Syrian man convicted of the attack was photographed at trial on May 21st.

According to Schlueter-Staats, the long prison sentence was justified, inter alia, by the fact that the attacker did not show remorse.

Syrian man arrived in Germany as a minor refugee in 2015, AFP says. His application for asylum had been rejected, but he could not be returned to his home country. Prosecutors said his thoughts began to radicalize in 2016.

The attacker has a criminal background and was sentenced in 2018 to two years and nine months of juvenile punishment for supporting a terrorist organization. He was released a few days before the attack in Dresden.