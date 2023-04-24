The Ifo Institute stated that its business climate index read 93.6, after a revised reading for March of 93.2.

The increase was less than what analysts had expected in a Reuters poll, at 94.0.

“German companies’ concerns are easing, but the economy still lacks dynamism,” said Clemens Fuest, head of Ifo.

Economic momentum in Germany is likely to remain weak for the time being, says Ulrich Wurtberg, chief economist at Deutsche Helba Bank.

“A recession should be avoided at least and we expect a gradual recovery this year,” he added.

It appears that the recent banking problems sparked by Credit Suisse and the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley have not seeped into the German economy.

“The banking turmoil had no effect on business sentiment,” said Klaus Wollrabe, economist at Ifo.

The institute said that while the companies’ outlook had improved, they assessed their current situation as slightly worse.

“This combination shows well that lower wholesale gas prices and the reopening of the Chinese economy have boosted economic confidence, but the German economy is still far from strong growth,” said Carsten Brzeski, head of global macroeconomics at ING.

He said private consumption continues to suffer from high retail energy prices. “The recent wage adjustments, in the public sector, will compensate for the loss in purchasing power, but only partially and gradually,” Brzeski said.

German government officials and trade unions have reached an agreement on the salaries of more than 2.5 million public sector employees, ending a long dispute and precluding the possibility of all-out strikes.