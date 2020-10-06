If restaurants remain open all over Germany despite the Covid-19 epidemic, it is in part thanks to a new habit. Before ordering, customers must fill in their details on a form. In the restaurant Ständige Vertretung, in Berlin, everything is done with your mobile phone. You have to scan a code, then give name, address, phone number, and time of arrival. Lhe procedure is compulsory, under penalty of a fine of between 50 and 250 euros depending on the region. Those who do not have smartphones can fill in their details on paper.

The owner of the restaurant centralizes and keeps all the data on a computer. Ithe obligation to transmit the list of clients to the investigators of the health services, if a case of Covid-19 occurs. They can alor call all customers present at the same time as the sick person. For everyone, the rule will be strict: you will have to quarantine for 14 days. But some worry: this system could infringe on privacy. “This data could quickly be used to advertise, create files for the police.“, fears a client. By law, all information must be destroyed after 14 days. According to the government in Berlin, this rigorous monitoring of customers, introduced four months ago, has shown its effectiveness: in recent days, there have been around four times fewer new cases of Covid-19 than in France.

