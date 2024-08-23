Friday, August 23, 2024
Germany | A NATO airbase in Germany raised its security level due to a potential threat

August 23, 2024
in World Europe
Germany | A NATO airbase in Germany raised its security level due to a potential threat
Some of the staff have been sent home.

NATO The Geilenkirchen air base in western Germany said on Thursday that it had raised its security rating due to a potential threat.

The threat assessment was made on the basis of intelligence information, NATO informed the message service in X.

As a precaution, all staff members who are not essential to operations have been sent home.

The announcement came just over a week after a military base in eastern Germany was closed for several hours due to suspected sabotage.

