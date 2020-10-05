Upgrade
Germany A man with a shovel attacked a Jewish student in Hamburg, Germany

October 5, 2020
in World
0

The foreign minister called the act “disgusting anti-Semitism”.

Jewish student was seriously injured when a man attacked him on Sunday with a shovel as his weapon in front of a synagogue in Hamburg, Germany, told AFP news agency, among others.

The man hit the 26-year-old woman in the head several times while the student was going to the synagogue. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described the act as “disgusting anti-Semitism”.

The woman escaped, and passers-by provided first aid before an ambulance arrived on the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Striker, A 29-year-old man, was wearing clothes resembling a German army military uniform. According to the German news agency DPA, a paper with a swastika was found in the man’s pockets. According to police, the attacker was a German with roots in Kazakhstan. The man was in a confused state, and interrogation of him was difficult, according to police.

Anti-Semitic crimes have increased in recent years in Germany. Last year, more than 2,000 attacks were recorded, which is 13 percent more than in the previous year, AFP said.

.

Log In