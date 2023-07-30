BERLIN (Reuters) – A 64-year-old man who claims to have shot dead three people and seriously wounded two others in the southern German city of Augsburg has been taken into custody, German police said on Saturday.

The arrest warrant was issued and executed, according to the police. Augsburg police are investigating the murders. The suspect is said to have shot two women, 49 and 72, and a man, 52, in an apartment building in Langued am Lech on Friday, according to police.

He then allegedly wounded a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man with a firearm in a nearby house. They were taken to hospital, but the police say their lives are not in danger. Preliminary results indicate that the crime came as a result of a dispute between neighbours. Police said the suspect was a marksman, owned several weapons and had a weapons permit.

The police seized several weapons in his car and in his apartment after the crime on Friday evening. The suspect fled in his car after the shooting but was arrested by police shortly afterwards. He did not resist arrest. The police were called to the apartment building where the three people were killed hours before the crime was committed.