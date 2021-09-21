Germany A man who refused to wear a face mask shot a cashier in Germany – explaining his actions to police “in response to corona restrictions”

The far right is said to have celebrated the blow with the messaging app Telegram.

In Germany A 49-year-old man shot a 20-year-old petrol station cashier after an employee had instructed him to wear a mask.

The act took place in the town of Idar-Oberstein in western Germany on Saturday night.

The cashier had instructed the man who was shopping to put a mask on his face. This had been followed by controversy, after which the man had left.

The man had returned after some time, now wearing a mask. However, he removed the mask when buying the beer. This again caused word splits between the men, after which the man shot the cashier in the head. The deceased cashier was a young student who also worked at a gas station.

Man reported to the police themselves after the act. He has pleaded guilty to murder.

He told police his motive was that “he hadn’t seen any other option” because he had felt he was “in the corner” because of interest rate restrictions.

Many top German politicians have strongly condemned the case. For example, the leader of the Green Parliamentary Group Katrin Göring-Eckardt said he was deeply shocked by the act and said it was a cruel consequence of anger.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper, on the other hand, reported that far-right groups in Germany would have praised the blow to the messaging app Telegram.

In Germany, up to tens of thousands of people have taken part in protests against corona restrictions during the corona pandemic.

The march has been attended by a wide range of people from neo-Nazis to opponents of vaccines. Members of the far-right Alternative to Germany party have also been present.