We all go to amusement parks in a desire to enjoy and spend a different time away from the concerns of life, but a man’s visit to an amusement park at a popular festival in western Germany unfortunately ended with the end of life for him forever.
And the police and public prosecution announced today, Sunday, that a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death after a quarrel with another person over a game in the amusement park, the largest folk festival in the western German city of Munster, on Saturday evening.
The suspected perpetrator is said to have stabbed the victim with a knife.
Despite immediate ambulance attempts, the man died at the scene of his injuries.
A spokesman for the police and the prosecution said today that a committee of criminal investigations took over the investigations, and indicated that the suspected perpetrator was still being searched for, and explained that witnesses had begun to be summoned, pointing out that every note would be important.
And the city of Monster stopped the popular festival today, and announced that the cabaret, which reaches the number of visitors during the annual festival, which is held annually, will remain closed today.
#Germany #man #stabbed #death #knife
Leave a Reply