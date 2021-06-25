Germany, stabbing in Wurzburg: dead and wounded

The death toll from the stabbing in the center of Wurzburg would be three dead and six injured. This is supported by Bild. The attacker was allegedly wounded by the police with a bullet. Wounded in the leg would not be life threatening. Traffic in the center of the Bavarian city is still blocked but there is no longer any danger for the population, the police said.

The scene shot on social media