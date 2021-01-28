Germany A life sentence in Germany for the far-right assassination of a politician

The crime from the summer of 2019 is reportedly the first far-right murder of an active politician in Germany since World War II.

In Germany the court has sentenced a far-right man to life imprisonment by a local politician Walter Lübcken murder. Influenced by neo-Nazi circles Stephan Ernst shot Lübcke in the summer of 2019, which welcomed refugees.

Ernst’s motives for shooting Lübcke were, according to the indictment, “racism and xenophobia”.

The Lübcke case, which received much attention in Germany, is reportedly the first far-right murder of an active politician in the country since World War II. Lübcke was a member of the Christian Democratic Party (CDU), Germany’s leading governing party.

Another far-right man indicted with Ernst was sentenced to prison for violating the Gun Act.

The anger campaign against Lübck, the leader of the Kassel district, began as early as 2015, when a record number of refugees arrived in Europe and Germany. In October, Lübcke spoke at a public event about the establishment of a reception center.

In addition to the two defendants, there were other refugee opponents present who provoked Lübck. Lübcke responded by stating that these are fundamental values ​​and that those who do not represent them are “free to leave Germany”. The recording of the event started circulating on the internet, after which Lübcke was subjected to hate speech and death threats.