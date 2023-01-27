A spokesman for the German service-sector union “Verdi” confirmed the start of a day-long strike at Dusseldorf Airport in Germany early Friday morning. The union has called on 700 employees of ground services company AviaPartner to take part in the strike, which began at 3:30 am (0230 GMT) and is scheduled to end at 0:30 am on Saturday.

A union spokesman said half of all flights at the airport had already been canceled, along with delays in flights. According to airport data, 290 flights were originally planned for Friday. Airport spokesman Marcus Schaff said in statements to the German News Agency (dpa) this morning that 101 flights – or about a third of the flights – have been canceled, and he added: “However, the situation at the airport is calm and comfortable, given that the airlines have informed their passengers advance cancellation and exchange offers.

Turnout in the strike was around 90 percent in the morning, Verdi said. A Verdi spokesman said: “The participation was very good, and the effects happened as planned.” A Verdi spokesman said AviaPartner has a market share of around 75 percent at Dusseldorf Airport, and usually totals 350 employees on duty on Fridays.

Dusseldorf Airport is the largest in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, and the third largest airport in Germany in terms of the number of passengers. The strike comes against the backdrop of a new contract for handling services, which ViaPartner did not win. According to Verdi, 700 jobs are now at risk. The company is now rejecting a severance package sponsorship plan for workers at risk of losing their jobs.