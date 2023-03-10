Sunday, March 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | A hostage situation in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Germany | A hostage situation in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, Germany

According to the newspaper, there is at least one, but possibly more, people being held hostage.

in Karlsruhe there is currently a hostage situation going on in the pharmacy, says the German Bild magazine and Reuters news agency.

According to Bild, there is at least one, but possibly more, people being held hostage. According to Bild, the situation started in the afternoon, and the police have cordoned off the area.

Karlsruhe is located in the southwestern part of Germany near the French border.

#Germany #hostage #situation #pharmacy #Karlsruhe #Germany

See also  Scotland Scottish Prime Minister: new referendum on independence in October 2023, preparations underway now
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Elections in Turkey: the united opposition against a “more fragile than ever” Erdogan

Elections in Turkey: the united opposition against a "more fragile than ever" Erdogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result