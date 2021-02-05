Germany A 95-year-old woman is accused in Germany of aiding and abetting the murder of 10,000 people in a Nazi concentration camp

Today, a woman living in a nursing home worked as a secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp.

In Germany 95-year-old woman accused of involvement in murders of thousands at Stutthof concentration camp, AFP and British Broadcasting Corporation report BBC.

German prosecutors said on Friday they were accusing the woman of aiding and abetting 10,000 people. The woman has been a minor at the time of the alleged crimes.

The woman had worked as a secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp in present-day Poland near Danzig, now known as Gdansk. Today, he lives in a nursing home in the town of Pinneberg near Hamburg.

Prosecutors according to the statement, the woman had helped those in similar positions in the camp with the systematic killing of Jews, Poles, and Russians while serving as shorthand writer and secretary to the camp commander between June 1943 and April 1945.

According to AFP, investigators have, among other things, interviewed witnesses currently living in the United States and Israel. The woman has denied knowing that people were gassed at the camp.

The case is due to be heard in a juvenile court because the woman was under the age of 21 at the time of the suspected crimes. It is not yet known whether the case will be taken to court.

At least 65,000 of the approximately 100,000 prisoners in the Stutthof concentration camp died.