A podium that could have welcomed an Italian driver, at least until the last lap: a possibility that actually seemed concrete for Celestine Viettilong in struggle for victory with Tony Arbolino and Fermin Aldeguerwith the success then ending up in the hands of the latter. A placing among the top also slipped away for Arbolino, who was also in difficulty with the tires exactly with his compatriot, who defended the third position tooth and nail almost until the last metre, finishing bitterly in fifth position behind Ogura and Moreira. Second position for Jake Dixonwith the third place of the aforementioned Japanese driver allowing him to get closer to Sergio Garcia in the world rankings, 7 points behind the Spaniard, who finished 7th. Heroic, finally, Joe Robers, 8th and now -24 from the leadership despite the pain in the collarbone, for a championship that is increasingly entering the heart of the matter before the summer break.

Race report

Starting from pole position, Vietti temporarily lost the lead of the race after the start in favor of Dixon, in a start that however saw Tony Arbolino as the great protagonist, climbing up to the podium zone thanks to an excellent start and also overtaking Aldeguer. From that moment, much of the race saw an exciting fight for the victory between the two Italians and Aldeguer, constantly in the podium zone and authors of a series of overtakings that lasted until the 18th lap. From then on, however, the first to lose the top-3 was Arbolino, who after a double error between turns 8 and 9 (also and above all disadvantaged by the drop in tires) dropped out of the top-5. Two laps later, the first signs of excessive tire consumption also affected Vietti, who could do nothing to maintain second place in favor of Dixon. While Aldeguer created a gap, with the British rider also holding on to second place, the great battle for the lowest step of the podium then began between Vietti and Ogura, with the Piedmontese rider resisting the Japanese rider’s attacks for the remaining four laps. A great performance that continued until the last corner of the last lap, where Vietti lost two positions in one fell swoop to Ogura and Moreira, thus coming close to the feat of the podium.

Moto2 – German GP 2024: Finishing order (top-15)