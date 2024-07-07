The 2024 season is increasingly recognising its protagonist in the name of David Alonsowhich thanks to the success in the German Grand Prix has achieved his sixth victory in this championship. A success that allows the Colombian talent not only to be able to celebrate the triumph in the race preceding the summer break of the MotoGP, but also to be able to extend his lead in the world rankings on Collin Veijerwho exited the scene sensationally in the early stages of the race. A podium completed by Taiyo Furusatofighting with Alonso until the final stages of the GP, and from Ivan Ortolaauthor of a great comeback after serving a long lap penalty.

Race report

More than Alonso, the two real protagonists at the start were poleman Veijer, who was good at maintaining the lead, and above all Luca Lunetta, who jumped into second place ahead of the Colombian. A fight from which the Italian driver soon left to serve two long lap penalties (one of the 13 drivers penalized on the track), but which above all immediately saw Veijer himself out of the game: the Dutchman, in fact, lost control of the bike sensationally at the entrance of curve 11thus giving the lead to Muñoz, followed closely by Alonso. The Colombian then took advantage of the opportunity to pull away from his pursuers, not only because of the risk of Muñoz himself falling, having innocently come into contact with Furusato, but also because of the heated battles, especially among the top five. Duels that allowed the championship leader to temporarily pull away from the group behind him, at least until the last ten laps. It was precisely in this band, moreover, that we witnessed not only Ortolà’s great climb into the points zone, but also and above all that of Lunettewhose dream of completing the feat while remaining in the top-10 was ruined four laps from the end by a crash at the entrance to curve 1. The same point where, on the penultimate lap, he also crashed badly Wheelin this case betrayed by a technical problem while he was in 2nd place. The episode thus opened the doors for Furusato to attempt an attack on Alonso in the final, with the Japanese rider however failing to complete the mission. In this way, the CFMoto rider returned to success after the 5th place in Holland. Among the Italians, following Lunetta’s fall, he obtained the best placing Stefano Nepa, 12th in front of the other Italian Matteo Bertelle.

Moto3 – German GP 2024: Finishing order (top-15)