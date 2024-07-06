In last week’s Dutch Grand Prix Collin Veijer had come within a whisker of pole position in his home race, with the dream denied by the best time of Angel Piqueras. Today, however, the Dutch driver managed to achieve the best overall performance at the Sachsenring, with an advantage of three tenths over Alonso and Lunetta, who were separated by just 1 thousandth of a second. The real news, however, concerns the numerous penalties inflicted on more than ten drivers.

Q1: useless passage in Q2

The qualifying sessions for the Moto3 German Grand Prix actually begin with a sensational announcement from Race Direction regarding the various sanctions that they will have to serve, even 13 pilots in tomorrow’s race: Farioli, Bertelle, Whatley and Esteban they actually carry out a useless session, since all of them will have to start from the pit lane. Double long lap for Buasri, Carraro, Rossi, Lunetta and Zurutuza, while ‘only’ one for Yamanaka, Almansa, Ortolà and Nepa, with three others who, should they commit another infraction, will also suffer a penalty. Despite this, Esteban achieves the best time by entering Q2 together with Bertelle3rd behind Holgado and in front of Odgen.

Q2: Veijer’s Revenge

After the first session, a fight ensued between Alonso and Lunetta in the final part of the decisive test for the assignment of pole position, hampered two minutes from the end by the yellow flag displayed for Bertelle’s fall. The Colombian emerged victorious from this battle, overtaking the Paduan by just one thousandth of a second, but the one celebrating was actually Collin Veijer. The latter in fact stops the clock at 1:24.885, a good 3 tenths ahead of his closest pursuers. Below is the starting grid for tomorrow’s race, live on Sky Sport MotoGP at 11:00, as well as delayed at 14:04 on TV8.

Moto3 / German GP 2024: Starting Grid (Top 18 of Q2)