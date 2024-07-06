The qualifying sessions for the German Grand Prix saw the great protagonist Celestine Viettiwho thanks to his best time conquers his first pole position of the season a year after the one obtained in the home event in Misano Adriatico. An impeccable day for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team rider, author of the fastest lap in both Q1 and Q2, in both cases with an advantage of a few thousandths on his closest pursuers.

Q1: Italian double

A particularly positive first session for the Italian riders, starting with Celestine ViettiThe 22-year-old achieved the fastest time in 1:23.111but only 53 thousandths ahead of Dennis Foggiafor an all-Italian ‘double’. A gap that underlines a very hard-fought battle for access to Q2, as also demonstrated by the 62 thousandths that separate Vietti himself from Binderwho with 3rd place enters the decisive session for pole position together with Seine Agius.

Q2: still Vietti

A hard-fought battle that was repeated in Q2, this time in a direct challenge between Vietti and Jake Dixon. On this occasion the #13 stopped the clock on1:22.778but only 47 thousandths on the British. Among the Boscoscuro drivers, Fermin Aldeguer completes the front row, while Sergio Garcia, leader of the general classification but only 13th, disappoints.

Moto2 / German GP 2024: Starting Grid (Top 18 of Q2)