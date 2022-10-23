The World Cup in Germany was not a World Cup that went down in history for the quality of football that we saw in it, nor for enjoying a final in which scandalous football was enjoyed. Neither did it because of the performance of the Spanish team, nor that of the South American countries… Actually, not even the champion, Italy, showed an abysmal superiority.
But when people ask us about that World Cup, we all remember the same image: Zinedine Zidane, in the last game of his career, being sent off from the final, before losing it, but after scoring a Panenka-style penalty, after hitting a header Materazzi in the chest.
Well, this is not the only expulsion from this World Cup event, since the 2006 World Cup has gone down in history as the world championship with the most expulsions: 28.
This is a World Cup that also stood out for its low scoring rate. With only 147 goals, Germany 2006 placed in the world championship with the third worst scoring rate in history.
The 28 red cards and the 345 yellow cards also went down in history, highlighting above all Portugal vs. the Netherlands, in which four players were sent off and 16 yellow cards were shown. Historical.
The refereeing level was so poor that the Croatian player Josip Simunic ended up being shown three yellow cards in the same match. Like this example, there are many others referring to what is already considered one of the most controversial World Cups of all time.
