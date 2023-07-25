The German government is said to have set aside a hefty sum of €20 billion, which is expected to be distributed by 2027, to boost the country’s semiconductor industry. According to reports from Bloomberg, half of this figure has already been allocated to the US giant Intel. The goal of this government initiative would be to consolidate the country’s technology sector and ensure a secure supply of crucial components, for both German and international companies. Nearly 75% of the total amount has already been awarded, including a sizable €10 billion investment in a new Intel manufacturing facility. In addition, negotiations are underway to provide 5 billion euros in subsidies to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and 1 billion euros to Infineon.

Not only that: a joint venture between the German supplier of automotive components ZF Friedrichshafen and the US chip maker Wolfspeed is expected to benefit from a hefty sum of 750 million euros from state funds. Bloomberg reported that other companies already active in Germany could access the remaining fund of about 3 billion euros. Among these, important names such as GlobalFoundries and Bosch stand out, both present in the chip sector in the city of Dresden. The initial €20 billion fund was originally intended to invest in the decarbonisation of the economy. However, its scope has been broadened to encompass the technology sector and support the country’s chip industry.