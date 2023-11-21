Germany | 16-year-old gymnast Mia Sophie Lietke died unexpectedly

In Germany, I am mourning the sudden death of gymnast Mia Sophie Lietke.

German rhythmic gymnast Mia Sophie Lietke is dead. The Swaabian Gymnastics Federation reported the death of 16-year-old Lietke on their website on Monday.

It is said that Lietke, who was part of the national team, died suddenly and completely unexpectedly on Thursday of last week.

The death occurred at the gymnastics association’s training center in Fellbach-Schmiden near Stuttgart. The cause of death is under investigation.

Flame won gold in the hoop and silver in the overall competition at the German junior championships last year. He was said to be aiming for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“His goal was the Olympic Games and he did everything for it. I’m sure he would have succeeded in that too. I can’t even imagine what his family is going through right now. Really sad”, the former top gymnast who coached Lietke Magdalena Brzeska said to Bild according to the NTV channel.