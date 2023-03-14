The 12-year-old Luise from the German city of Freudenberg near Koblenz may have been killed by two peers. According to Bild reports, the teenager’s body, who disappeared on Saturday after having been to visit her best friend, was found Sunday morning in a wood near a tunnel of the former Wildenburg railway station. Not far from the place where the body was found, according to reports from the German newspaper, a knife was also found. The reasons why the two girls suspected of the crime, one 12 and the other 13, allegedly stabbed the young woman are not yet clear. The results of the autopsy are expected today.